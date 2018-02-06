EHang shows footage of its passenger drone in flight

The vehicle does have controls (which are supposed to be simple), but the allure is that you can simply pick a flight path and have the drone do the heavy lifting.

This is a heavily edited clip, of course, so it's only going to portray the EHang 184 in the best possible light. There are undoubtedly flaws and challenges the company isn't showing. However, this does bode well for the company's plans to fly its drone internationally in 2018. This is a real, tangible machine that appears to do what it promises. The main question is whether or not there's enough of an audience. The framework isn't really there for passenger drones right now -- it's still assumed that individual travelers will take a car, or a helicopter if you need to fly.