Google+ for Android gets rebuilt for the few that still use it

The update will roll out "over the next several days" and includes some subtle tweaks, such as improved scrolling, a redesigned lightbox and a new animation for comment options. If all of that sounds tame to you ... that's because it is. But maybe, just maybe, this is a precursor to some larger, more meaningful changes. It's unlikely that Google+ will ever rise up and match Twitter and Facebook's influence. But if Google can carve out a corner of the internet that's free from spam, harassment and everything else that plagues other social networks — while maintaining a half-modern design and feature set — that's something we should all be interested in.