Get your hotel rooms and flights right from Google search

The company says that it also added improved price filtering, easier to find information on amenities, along with the new booking feature. There are some new interface features that help you check travel options on your mobile phone, too. Over the next few days, you'll see a "Hotels" option to tap at the top of a Google Flight search page. That way, you can see hotel availability and prices for whatever destination city you've already chosen. If you'd rather search for hotels first, you can flip over to the Flights tab as well to check prices and book your air travel. In addition, you can search by destination, then look up flights and hotels from there. Plus, companies like Last Minute Travel are connected to the system, so you can use them from your search results, too.

Need more? Simply tap on "More Destinations" at the top left of your search results and see more places to go. If you've booked travel via Google or have reservations in your Gmail, you'll be able to see it all in the new private Your Trips section. You can email these details directrly from Your Trips, too. If you need offline access, they'll show up in the Google Trips app.