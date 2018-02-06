Marvel’s Wolverine podcast debuts on March 12th

We first heard about Marvel's Wolverine-starring 10-episode podcast series at the tail end of 2017, and it sure sounded sweet: Ten episodes following agents tracking the legendary mutant as he hunts down a serial killer in a fictional Alaskan town. Now we have a release date. Wolverine: The Long Night's first episode airs on March 12th exclusively on Stitcher Premium, with a new one dropping every week.
As the preview above indicates, Marvel's channeling some old-fashioned noir for its first scripted podcast. It has serious talent behind and in front of the microphone: Wolverine himself will be voiced by Richard Armitage (Castlevania, The Hobbit films), Broadway veteran Celia Keenan-Bolger, Scott Adsit (30 Rock) and Ato Essandoh. The series is written by comics vet Ben Percy, directed by Brendan Baker (Love and Radio podcast) with sound designer Chloe Prasinos (Reply All podcast).
If you're not keen on ponying up $5 per month (or $35 per year) to subscribe to Stitcher Premium, Wolverine: The Long Night will make its way to other platforms in fall 2018.