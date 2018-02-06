Marvel’s Wolverine podcast debuts on March 12th

As the preview above indicates, Marvel's channeling some old-fashioned noir for its first scripted podcast. It has serious talent behind and in front of the microphone: Wolverine himself will be voiced by Richard Armitage (Castlevania, The Hobbit films), Broadway veteran Celia Keenan-Bolger, Scott Adsit (30 Rock) and Ato Essandoh. The series is written by comics vet Ben Percy, directed by Brendan Baker (Love and Radio podcast) with sound designer Chloe Prasinos (Reply All podcast).

If you're not keen on ponying up $5 per month (or $35 per year) to subscribe to Stitcher Premium, Wolverine: The Long Night will make its way to other platforms in fall 2018.