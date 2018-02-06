Patreon lets creators share progress through Snapchat-like stories

Lens is available in the newest versions of Patreon's Android and iOS apps.

While the similarities between this and the many, many other Snapchat imitations are difficult to ignore, there are certainly plenty of incentives to hop on the bandwagon. This gives creators a way to keep backers interested, especially with long projects where silence might spark doubts. On top of this, Lens is arguably part of Patreon's reparations following its pledge fee fiasco -- it's proof the company can offer tools that support all creators, not just its biggest clients.