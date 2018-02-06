Patreon lets creators share progress through Snapchat-like stories

Even Patreon is getting into the trend of cloning Snapchat. The funding service is introducing a mobile Lens feature that lets creators produce Snapchat-like stories that disappear after 24 hours, giving backers a behind-the-scenes look at a project without the hassle of shooting a formal video. And unlike Snapchat (or Instagram, or...), you can limit posts just to backers without having to create a special account, share private links or otherwise jump through hoops.
Lens is available in the newest versions of Patreon's Android and iOS apps.
While the similarities between this and the many, many other Snapchat imitations are difficult to ignore, there are certainly plenty of incentives to hop on the bandwagon. This gives creators a way to keep backers interested, especially with long projects where silence might spark doubts. On top of this, Lens is arguably part of Patreon's reparations following its pledge fee fiasco -- it's proof the company can offer tools that support all creators, not just its biggest clients.