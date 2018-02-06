‘Shadow of the Colossus’ remake is missing something vital

On the one hand, that's inevitable. Only purists would want to play the PS2 version of the game today, since that involves digging up an old console and suffering through an old-school 480p resolution. While you can stream the PS3 re-release on PlayStation Now, it's also not the same experience as the original, thanks to slightly improved graphics. Playing the first game in 2005 felt almost impossible -- as if there was too much grandeur for the PlayStation 2 to handle. That's what made it easy to overlook the choppy framerate, the sometimes low draw distance and the quirky (and infuriating) gameplay mechanics.

The remake still captures the unique sense of melancholy from the original -- it's clear this isn't a Zelda game. You slowly trot through a vast landscape on your horse, and it's revealed that you're carrying the dead body of a girl. Based on how you gingerly place her upon a sun-kissed stone pedestal, it's someone you care about. Instead of vowing to save the world, you agree to give up a bit of your soul to save her. As you travel the land and hunt down the colossi, it becomes increasingly obvious that the real monster is you. They're just peacefully going about their lives. You're the intruder murdering them for your own selfish desires.