Botched tsunami warning test is the latest false alarm

The National Weather Service Tsunami Warning this morning was a TEST. No Tsunami warning is in effect for the East Coast of the U.S. — AccuWeather (@breakingweather) February 6, 2018

While the full details of the alert said it was a test, the notification that hit people's home screens made no such notice of that fact. As such, it was understandably alarming to those that received the alert. Since then, various national weather service Twitter accounts also have confirmed that there's no tsunami warning in effect, including the official NWS tsunami alerts account:

The National Tsunami Warning Center did NOT issue a tsunami Warning, Watch, or Advisory for any part of the United States or Canada this morning. — NWS Tsunami Alerts (@NWS_NTWC) February 6, 2018

As of now, there's still no word as to how or why this false alert went out. But the timing is particularly ironic: This morning, there's a congressional hearing on the effectiveness of mobile alerts in emergencies. Between today's gaff and the Hawaii missile emergency alert, it's clear that things could stand to be tightened up with how these alerts are released.