Turing Robotics files for bankruptcy, CEO assures company isn't finished

But not to worry, Turing Robotics CEO Steve Chao assured customers in a Facebook post: That doesn't mean the company is actually bankrupt. Finnish publication Salon Seudon Sanomat broke the news of the company's financial issues, reporting that creditors had filed a claim with Turing Robotics last year leading to the seizure of its movable property.

Whether that's true or not, the company has strung along customers for years, pivoting the phone to Sailfish OS in early 2016 and chasing news of more delays with promises for wildly better features in entirely new phones. But Chao isn't ready to give up: In a following report, he told Salon Seudon Sanomat that he's starting a new company in Salo with his old partners, and naming it Turing Robotic Industries Kepler.