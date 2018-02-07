Amazon’s Echo Look taps into Vogue and GQ for style help

The content will be updated once a week by Condé Nast and Amazon employees, and while it's not clear how many customers the glossy titles hope to reach through the project, Vogue's digital director Anna-Lisa Yabsley revealed that the experiment was prompted largely because more and more readers are asking for help in choosing products. Plus, Condé Nast has previously identified ecommerce as a key growth area for 2018. Rob DeChiaro, GQ's digital manager, added that if trials are successful, the title may end up making content specifically for Look users.

The curated content joins a number of other new features in the Look's latest update. New voice recognition abilities can differentiate between multiple users, while a new Collections tool lets users organize their catalogue by color, item or occasion, as well as create customized lists. The Look has gotten smarter, too, automatically creating collections for favorites, seasons and even the weather, which is handy if you're the type to be caught short by a rain shower.