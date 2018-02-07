Google Photos uses AI to make videos for multiple occasions

The themes are pretty self-explanatory; themed movie titles include "They Grow Up So Fast," "Meow Movie," "Selfie Movie," "Valentine's Day Movie" and "In Loving Memory." All you need to do is open the Google Photos app, tap on the Assistant tab and then tap on Movie. You can also make a quick flick on the web, too. Once you've chosen a theme and the people or pets to start in it, Google will do the rest, adding appropriate photos and canned music. I clicked on Selfie Movie and it just told me to wait; the site sent me a notification on my iPhone soon after to let me know the movie was done. Tweaking the result is pretty easy via the iOS or Android app's movie editor. That's a good thing: the selfie movie it made for me was pretty, well, basic, but that will likely depend on the photos you have uploaded to the service.