Gordon Ramsay will insult your sandwiches with Alexa's help

If your life won't be complete until you've gotten roasted by Gordon Ramsay like that dude in that Super Bowl ad, then Alexa can help make your dream come true. Ground Control, the same interactive audio company behind "Biden's Briefing" that uses the former VP's voice to read news, has released a new Alexa skill that brings the famous chef to your kitchen. Just say "Alexa, ask Gordon Ramsay what he thinks about my [insert food here]," and the skill will "critique" your work.