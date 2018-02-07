'Jessica Jones' season 2 trailer digs into a dark past

The new season is slated to premiere on March 8th. It's difficult to know if this second run can live up to the success of the first, but the trailer suggests the ingredients are in place. Jessica's strong-yet-jaded persona remains intact, and the series will continue to touch on previous themes like consent and gaslighting (notably, every episode this season is directed by a woman). The first season was alluring to some in part because it resisted the usual superhero tropes while addressing serious issues; that's clearly going to continue.