Alexa can build Amazon Music playlists for you

Last month, Amazon added support for SMS messaging through Alexa-enabled devices as well as voice control to its Alexa app for Android. It introduced Alexa support to its Amazon Music app for iOS and Android last September and the company says that playlist creation has been one of its most-requested voice features.

Prime Music listeners and Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers can use the few feature as can those with the Amazon Music Unlimited Echo Plan, which makes the premium streaming service available on a single Echo, Echo Dot, Echo Show or Amazon Tap.