In Amazon’s new sci-fi series, social media destroys the world

The Walking Dead's executive producer Channing Powell will lead the show and write a handful of episodes, according to Deadline, along with British production house Studio Lambert. It'll be a ten-part series, but it sounds like the first season won't cover the entirety of the book. "[The producers] see it as a returnable property and have already begun outlining ideas for seasons two and three," Deadline writes.

The most interesting wrinkle here, perhaps, is that the source material only arrived in bookstores (and on Amazon, of course) last month. There isn't a release date yet, but given the tech juggernaut's penchant for optioning book-based ideas, if you get started fast enough, maybe your novel could be next.