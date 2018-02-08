Amazon now delivers Whole Foods products to your home in two hours

Under Prime Now, you'll be able to order fresh produce, meat, seafood and other organic food (even select alcohol products) that you can usually buy from Whole Foods stores and get them delivered to your home in two hours. If you need it faster than that, say if you have a surprise visitor or have forgotten to buy stuff for dinner, you can pay $8 to get your order delivered in one hour, so long as it's worth at least $35. Whole Foods delivery is only available from 8AM to 10PM, though -- you can't rely on it for your sudden midnight cravings.

To take advantage of the delivery series, simply head over to Prime Now's website or download its app and check your Zip code to see if it's available in your location.

Whole Foods Market co-founder and CEO John Mackey said in a statement: