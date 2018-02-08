GDC 2018 will feature the event's first film festival

Each day of the festival with be themed. The first day, focused on international works, will feature screenings of Branching Paths, Moleman 4 -- Longplay and the premiere of Heting Chen's Indie Games in China. The second puts the spotlight on webseries with the premiere of the feature-length version of The CheckPoint Series and two work-in-progress screenings of Noclip: Horizon: Zero Dawn and Area 5's Outerlands. The last day features works on arcade history and includes Touching Sounds, The Lost Arcade and the premiere of Josh Tsui's Insert Coin: Inside Midway's 90s Revolution.

Anyone with a GDC 2018 pass can view the films and admittance is on a first-come first-served basis. GDC 2018 kicks off on March 19th and runs through the 23rd.