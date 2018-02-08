GDC 2018 will feature the event's first film festival

The Game Developers Conference (GDC) takes place in San Francisco next month and this year's event includes the GDC's first ever film festival. For three days starting March 19th, the GDC will host a selection of documentary and narrative films focused on the art and culture of video games, and Q&As with the filmmakers will follow most of the screenings.
Each day of the festival with be themed. The first day, focused on international works, will feature screenings of Branching Paths, Moleman 4 -- Longplay and the premiere of Heting Chen's Indie Games in China. The second puts the spotlight on webseries with the premiere of the feature-length version of The CheckPoint Series and two work-in-progress screenings of Noclip: Horizon: Zero Dawn and Area 5's Outerlands. The last day features works on arcade history and includes Touching Sounds, The Lost Arcade and the premiere of Josh Tsui's Insert Coin: Inside Midway's 90s Revolution.
Anyone with a GDC 2018 pass can view the films and admittance is on a first-come first-served basis. GDC 2018 kicks off on March 19th and runs through the 23rd.