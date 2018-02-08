Lenovo recalls some Thinkpad X1 laptops due to overheating risks

Lenovo says that customers who have affected laptops should immediately stop using them and set up an appointment to get their X1 inspected for free and the screw removed. The company claims that the issue isn't a design flaw, but rather a lapse in the manufacturing process for the specific dates above. Lenovo says that while it's known about the issue for "several weeks," it needed time to figure out the root cause and then notify the US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

Losing your PC until you can schedule an appointment is kind of tough, of course, but having it catch on fire would be worse. Lenovo says that once the screw is removed, there should be no more threat to your safety while using the laptop.