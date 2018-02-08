Microsoft tests a password-less Windows 10 S

In addition to giving Windows 10 S users a password-less experience, the latest version of Insider Preview also enables HDR video playback in more computers. Microsoft says a lot of modern machines are capable of playing HDR but need to be calibrated in the factory to be able to do so. This update adds a calibration tool to the platform: just go to Video Playback settings and click "Change calibration settings for HDR video on my built-in display."

If you're worried about your privacy after Windows Insider Build 17083 installed a Diagnostic Data Viewer on your computer, then you'll love this update. You can now delete whatever data the tool collected by going to Diagnostics & feedback under Privacy. Microsoft has also given Windows 10's experimental eye control capabilities a boost. The Windows team made it easier to scroll emails and websites, added direct left and right click capabilities into the launchpad and added quick access to Start, Timeline and settings. If you don't want to accidentally click stuff with your eyes while reading or watching videos, you can now pause and hide the eye control launchpad. Reactivating it is as sample as glancing at the pause button placed at the top or at the bottom of the screen.

The latest Preview gives the Game bar a makeover, as well. It now comes with new buttons that give you quick access to your captured footage, lets you toggle your microphone and camera and allows you to quickly change the title of your stream. Other features include Bluetooth improvements, fullscreen mode on Edge, multi-lingual text predictions and a long list of bug fixes. You can now download and install all these features if you're a Windows Insider in the Fast Ring or if you've opted to Skip Ahead all the Fall Creators Update builds.