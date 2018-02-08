Show More Results

Image credit: Lucy Nicholson / Reuters
Microsoft's Build developer conference begins May 7th

The company returns to Seattle for its annual conference.
Nicole Lee, @nicole
11h ago in Personal Computing
Microsoft has just announced the dates for Build, its annual developer event, and it'll be held from May 7th to May 9th in Seattle, Washington. It's been quite an eventful year for Microsoft, as it ramps up its efforts in Windows Mixed Reality, churns out even more Surface laptops and leverages Cortana to go up against rivals like Alexa and Google Assistant. With all that, we have no doubt that Build 2018 will be a pretty exciting one, and of course, we'll be there on the ground covering it all. You'd better mark your calendars now.

