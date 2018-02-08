Show More Results

Image credit: aleepiskin via Getty Images
This year's new emoji include redheads, legs and a salt shaker

Sadly no crying blood faces for 2018.
Timothy J. Seppala, @timseppala
4h ago in Mobile
aleepiskin via Getty Images

There are 157 new emoji coming this year. What made the cut? Ginger-haired people, female superheroes, dark-skinned folks with curly hair, pirate flags and... soap. There are also skin-tone options and genders for superheroes and supervillains, a test tube, salt (finally), a leg, balding people and a male and female option for white hair. Unicode says that the set is finalized and that they should start appearing on your phones and other devices as soon as August. Sure, that's still six months away, but it gives you time make a request for the next emoji set before March's deadline. For a quick visual overview of what's coming, check the video below.

