Samsung's Olympic Galaxy Note 8 isn't for sale, but I wish it was

Beyond those flourishes, this is functionally the same Galaxy Note 8 we reviewed (and mostly loved) last year. A special dark theme is enabled by default, making app icons look like Olympic-colored wireframes, and you'll find the official PyeongChang 2018 guide plus an app called PinQuest for collecting "exclusive" virtual pins around the chilly Olympic Village. (Apparently, collecting Olympic Pins is already a thing, but the allure of intangible pins seems pretty limited.) Strip all that stuff away and you're left with a very familiar foundation.

Actually, it's more familiar to some than others. I sort of doubt anyone at the Games would particularly care — at least for the next week or so, anyway — but they're getting the model with 64GB of internal storage and Samsung's Exynos 8895 chipset. While Samsung hasn't officially confirmed its update plans, this suggests that these special edition Notes might get their long-awaited Oreo builds before our Snapdragon 835 models.