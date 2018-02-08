Snapchat lets you create personalized Lenses for parties

There are over 150 lens templates ready to tinker with. Find them in the "Filters and Lenses" menu under settings (or visit snapchat.com/create from desktop), add your unique text, enter the time and location that you want your creation to be visible (from 20km to 5 million square feet) and you're good to go. Just make sure you check out three hours before your event so your Lens runs on time. Prices will be based on location size, how long you want your Lens to run for, and how dynamic it is.

Also today, Snapchat is rolling out new caption styles. Users can select one (or two) from a range of artistic offerings, including brush, italic, glow, rainbow and gradient, among others, to personalize their Snaps. These are available for Snapchatters on iOS and Android, while custom Lenses are available for iOS users in the US, with global and Android availability coming soon.