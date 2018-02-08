Viacom closes its VR studio

VR hasn't yet become the shot in the arm the entertainment industry was hoping it would be, and so things have to change. Viacom has decided to close down Viacom Next, its emergent technology group which produced VR content like The Melody of Dust and Are Aligned. Variety reports that some staffers will lose their jobs, while others will be given the chance to transfer to other parts of the media conglomerate.
The company issued a statement saying that it remains "deeply committed" to building new technologies through augmented and virtual reality. Viacom Next started out exploring esoteric art projects in VR, and worked with the NYC Media Lab to explore the relationship between music and virtual reality. Its only notable partnership with the wider Viacom family was to produce the Transformers ARKit title Cade's Junkyard.