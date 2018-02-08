Wirecutter's best deals: Save $130 on Bose QuietComfort 25 headphones

Street Price: $500; Deal Price: $400

At $400, this is the lowest price we've seen for the InFocus ScreenPlay SP1080 in over a year. While we saw some great pricing around Black Friday of 2016, we didn't note similar drops this year as this projector, for whatever reason, has largely hovered around $500. Discounted to $400, at $100 cheaper, it's a good value when compared to the pricing we're seeing for our top pick in the category, the BenQ TH670, and our other recommendation, the even more expensive BenQ HT2050.

The InFocus ScreenPlay SP1080 Projector is our runner-up pick in our guide to the best cheap projector. Chris Heinonen wrote, "If the TH670 isn't available and you don't want to spend the extra money on BenQ's HT2050 or HT1075, the InFocus ScreenPlay SP1080 is your next best option. In our tests, this model came in second to the BenQ TH670 in color accuracy and contrast ratio. Unlike the TH670, it offers no way to disable BrilliantColor. It also provides only a single HDMI input, and it lacks a standard USB Type-A port to power a streaming stick."

Street Price: $1500; Deal Price: $1243

At $1243, this is a good deal on our upgrade drone pick, the DJI Phantom 4 Pro. If you're looking for better image quality (4K at 60 fps) from a drone, this is the drone you should be looking at. Usually $1500, we've seen a number of drops in recent months, most to around $1400 but the most notable was an eBay daily deal (sold via 6ave) that saw it about $40 cheaper than this. Even so, this is a nice discount and is shipped and sold via Amazon, offering some additional piece of mind. Pick this one up while it lasts, as drops for this drone haven't lasted long.

The DJI Phantom 4 Pro is our pick for experienced photographers and videographers in our guide to the best drones. Mike Perlman wrote, "If our other picks are akin to flying GoPro Heros (that's literally what the Karma is), the DJI Phantom 4 Pro is more like a flying Sony RX100. Its 1-inch sensor is nearly four times larger than the 1/2.3-inch sensors found in the Mavic Pro and Karma, and it can shoot 20-megapixel raw and JPEG still images as well as 4K 60-frames-per-second video. Its lens has a mechanical shutter, and manual controls abound, so experienced photographers can dial in their preferred settings. Relative to our top pick, it also has a more advanced collision-sensing system and longer battery life (a 25-minute average in PCMag tests), and it has a rugged magnesium-alloy chassis. Additionally, you get all the same intelligent flight modes as you do with the Mavic Pro, as well as Sport Mode (which enables a 45 mph top speed) and an interesting new mode called Draw (draw a line on the screen, and the drone will fly that route)."

Street Price: $280; Deal Price: $150

The QuietComfort 25 wired noise-cancelling headphones are back on sale at $150, matching the low we've seen for them. This deal comes via Newegg*, is set to last for a week, and is for the Apple-centric version (though they work fine for audio with Android devices with a 3.5mm jack or adapter as well, just lack some of the call controls). Pick these up while they last.

The Bose QuietComfort 25 wired headphones are our runner-up pick in our guide to the best noise-cancelling headphones. Geoffrey Morrison wrote, "The Bose QuietComfort 25 still—three years running—have the best overall noise cancelling in a wired headphone. If your goal is to drop as much outside noise as possible, these are the best option. Their sound is "fine," not bad, just not compelling. No one will hate the sound, but no one will love it either. After being our pick for three years, we've moved them to the runner-up spot because we think more people would be better served with wireless headphones. If that's not you, these are fantastic and a bit cheaper than the QC35s."

Street Price: $9; Deal Price: $6 w/ code AUKEYU32

Use code AUKEYU32 at checkout for a discount on the Aukey 12W Travel Charger in white. The coupon code drops the price of this multiport wall charger from $9 to $6. While we've posted this charger as low as $5, $6 is still a solid deal for what you're getting.

The Aukey 12W Travel Charger is a small but powerful charger we like in our guide to the best multiport USB wall charger. Nick Guy wrote, "For an impressive amount of power in a tiny package, we like Aukey's 12W / 2.4A Home Travel USB Wall Charger Adapter with AIPower Tech. You get as much juice as you'd get with Apple's iPad charger and an extra charging port, in a much smaller package—a scant 1.4 by 1.2 by 1.2 inches with its prongs folded in—for half the price. The Aukey is the smallest full-speed iPad/tablet charger we've found, and it's a great travel companion for charging a tablet and phone overnight, for fast-charging two smartphones, or for just charging your phone and a Bluetooth headset or speakers. (It provides a total of 2.4 amps of current, which means it can fast-charge an iPad by itself; if you connect two tablets, or a tablet and a smartphone, those 2.4 amps will be split between them.)"

