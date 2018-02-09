Facebook adds Elizabeth Olsen dramedy to its growing video lineup

Facebook Watch has quite a bit of sports content, both games and reality shows with pro athletes, but Facebook said last year that it was willing to spend $1 billion on original programming in 2018. So far, the company has announced a Kerry Washington-produced drama called Five Points and a show called Sacred Lies produced by two of the people behind True Blood. Olsen is another substantial get for Facebook, which is looking to compete with other platforms like Netflix and Hulu. "I couldn't be prouder of the group we have brought together for this show," Olsen told Deadline. "Kit's story has been near and dear to me for years and I can't wait to share our dark, funny, and complicated show with the world."

Facebook has ordered 10 episodes of the series though there's no word yet on when it might air.