LG may update its flagship V30 with an AI camera

Per the rumor mill (ETNews via Phone Radar), the V30s' AI camera would work with an "LG Lens" functionality similar to Google Lens on the Pixel 2 or Bixby Vision on Samsung's Galaxy S8. In other words, point the phone at an object and the camera will recognize it and provide on-screen context. It's unclear if that extends beyond AI recognition to the heights of assistanceship that Samsung's and Google's AI-plus-camera platforms aspire to be.

Scuttlebutt also noted that the LG V30s should offer 256GB of internal storage, the same as the hideously expensive 2 million won ($1,800) V30 Signature Edition and double the 128GB cap of the stock LG V30. The new model will also include a MicroSD slot for further expansion. Assuming Phone Radar's leaks are accurate, the V30s will go on sale in South Korea in early March after it debuts at MWC.