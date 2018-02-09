Florida man says his Apple AirPod exploded

We've seen reports like this before. Last year, a woman reported that her headphones exploded while she was wearing them on a plane and of course there was the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 debacle in 2016. Lithium-ion batteries are known to overheat and explode, but while AirPods do contain batteries, it's not at all clear that they were the cause of whatever happened to Colon's.

We reached out to Apple but it declined to comment on the situation. A company spokesperson told WFLA that it would investigate the claim and would reach out to Colon.