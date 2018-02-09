Show More Results

Image credit: evleaks
Samsung leak shows off the Galaxy S9's new DeX Pad

Samsung's upcoming DeX dock will reportedly turn your phone into a touchpad or a virtual keyboard.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
10h ago in Mobile
When reports came out late last year that Samsung was going to reveal the Galaxy S9 at CES 2018, it was bundled with rumors about a new DeX docking station. Well, the S9 reveal didn't happen at CES, but that part about a new DeX device might just be true: noted leaker Evan Blass (evleaks) has posted images of "the so-called DeX Pad" on his Twitter account. Like what previous reports said, it's a flat dock unlike the first DeX device for the S8, which looks like more like a traditional dock.

As you can see, it has a USB-C connector, where you'll have to plug your phone, two USB ports and one HDMI port. (And yes, the Galaxy S9 will have a separate headphone jack.) Your phone will have to lie on its back when plugged in, because it can apparently turn your S9 or S8 -- it's reportedly backwards compatible -- into a touchpad or a virtual keyboard. If you'll recall, Samsung's DeX dock can transform the S8 into a desktop PC, so long as you have a screen, a mouse and a keyboard. This upgraded dock will probably be able to eliminate the need for a mouse and keyboard. We'll hear more about the S9 and any DeX dock Samsung plans to launch at the company's Unpacked event on February 25th.

