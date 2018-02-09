YouTube temporarily cuts off Logan Paul's ad revenue

You'd think Paul would have laid low, having lost ad revenue, been cut from YouTube Creators' Originals series and lost a YouTube Red deal for a sequel to his film, The Thinning. Since issuing the apology video, however, Paul has recently suggested on Twitter that he'd swallow Tide Pods and tried to monetize a video that violated YouTube's advertiser guidelines (YouTube didn't say which).

In response to Logan Paul's recent pattern of behavior, we've temporarily suspended ads on his channels. — YouTube Creators (@YTCreators) February 9, 2018

YouTube further elaborated in a statement. "After careful consideration, we have decided to temporarily suspend ads on Logan Paul's YouTube channels," a spokesperson told Engadget. "This is not a decision we made lightly, however we believe he has exhibited a pattern of behavior in his videos that makes his channel not only unsuitable for advertisers, but also potentially damaging to the broader creator community."

The site has been under scrutiny of late for sketchy content, including creepy kids programs and Russian influence in the US presidential elections. It recently promised to enlist 10,000 human moderators to screen content, for one. And after saying Paul may face further consequences for the suicide video, YouTube said it would address "egregious" content from all creators.

Suspending ad payments for Paul is YouTube's most serious sanction yet. However, he reportedly gains a big chunk of revenue from merchandise and clothing sales, so that isn't kneecapping him completely. So far, YouTube has resisted suspending its biggest stars, including Paul and PewdiePie. However, with advertisers like Mars, HP and Smirnoff having dropped YouTube until it cleans up its act, the site might need to start wielding its banhammer.