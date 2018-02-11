HomePod repairs cost nearly as much as a new speaker

Thankfully, the power cable won't cost such a hefty sum. The 9to5Mac team has learned that you'll need to pay $29 (£25) to repair a damaged cord. That's more than a detachable cord might have cost, but definitely easier to justify if your pet has gnawed the cable to oblivion.

In practice, you're not nearly as likely to need a fix for a HomePod as you would for an iPhone or a Mac -- it's a stationary object in your home that you'll rarely need to touch. However, you'll definitely want to keep these costs in mind if you have young kids or otherwise think the speaker might take a tumble.