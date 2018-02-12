'Alto's Odyssey' reaches your phone on February 22nd

On top of the usual competitive mode, you'll get staples like the no-pressure Zen Mode and a Photo Mode to record the journey.

There's no mention of an Android release date yet, although that's not completely surprising when it took roughly a year for Alto's Adventure to reach Google-powered devices. This is very much an evolution of the formula that made Adventure a mainstay of mobile gaming. However, that's not necessarily a bad thing -- the first game combined solid endless runner gameplay with an intriguing sense of style, and this promises to be more ambitious with a more varied landscape and more complex (though still easy-to-grasp) mechanics.