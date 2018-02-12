Android P might support 'notched' displays

What else can we expect from Android P? More Google Assistant in more places -- potentially in the the home screen search bar -- along with better battery life and apparently even support for foldable displays and multiple screens. Bloomberg's sources are mum on any other details, but we're closer to Google's annual I/O conference, typically held each May, than we are away from it so more details (and rumors) likely aren't far off. We've reached out to Google for more information and will update this post should it arrive.