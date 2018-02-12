Android P might support 'notched' displays

It sounds like Google is taking inspiration from the iPhone X display's notch for the next version of Android. The idea is for Android Pistachio Ice Cream (the software version's internal name, according to Bloomberg) is to win potential iPhone customers over by offering a similar look to its OS. While some like Samsung have outright mocked the cut-out, other manufacturers like Essential (above) have embraced it. This move makes it sound like Google expects more of the latter than the former, which means you can likely expect to find more phones with all manner of sensors tucked into the space in the future. Chinese OEM Huawei is rumored to join the notched-display party as well.
What else can we expect from Android P? More Google Assistant in more places -- potentially in the the home screen search bar -- along with better battery life and apparently even support for foldable displays and multiple screens. Bloomberg's sources are mum on any other details, but we're closer to Google's annual I/O conference, typically held each May, than we are away from it so more details (and rumors) likely aren't far off. We've reached out to Google for more information and will update this post should it arrive.