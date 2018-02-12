Apple’s Animojis may come to iPad and FaceTime this fall

Some other updates include a redesigned Stocks app, more options in the Do Not Disturb setting and changes to the iPad's photo import interface. We can also expect to see Siri become more integrated into the iPhone's search function and a Digital Health tool that will let parents keep track of their children's screen time.

Bloomberg reports that while Apple will continue to haul out its major updates during its annual fall release, the company is switching up how it handles updates internally. Rather than having its team focus on the upcoming fall update, Apple will now take a wider view and keep its eye on the next two years' updates. That way, if certain features aren't quite ready, they don't have to be forced out prematurely. Bloomberg's sources say that as Apple has grown, its update strategy has begun to fail, with features launching before they're fully ready, leaving them unreliable and buggy. With this new strategy, Apple hopes that will happen less often.