Microsoft makes it easier to preview Windows apps

This won't "radically change WIP as we know it". This is just us trying to make it easier for those who want to test app updates on both Insider builds or retail. More to come. https://t.co/f4gvixos6h — Brandon LeBlanc (@brandonleblanc) February 11, 2018

The program was picked up by Thurrott.com, and currently enables would-be testers to preview Windows Camera, Microsoft Photos, Alarm, and a handful of other apps. Microsoft isn't saying too much about how this will work in future, although Microsoft's Brandon LeBlanc did confirm the program's existence. In a tweet, LeBlanc wrote "This is us just trying to make it easier for those who want to test app updates on both Insider builds or retail." Hopefully, in the not-too-distant future, we can all put our two cents in and make these apps the best they can be.