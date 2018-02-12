Netflix preps late-night series with 'Daily Show' vet Michelle Wolf

This definitely isn't Netflix's first fling with talk shows -- it launched Chelsea Handler's series in May 2016, and it's hard to escape the marketing blitz for David Letterman's show. However, it illustrates Netflix's desire to compete directly with the conventional talk show circuit by recruiting its stars. It also highlights a potential weak point for TV networks like Comedy Central. While it's nothing new for comedy contributors to jump at chances to host their own shows (see John Oliver and Samantha Bee, among others), internet services like Netflix make that easier -- they don't have to compete for time slots or clean up their language.