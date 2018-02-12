Netflix will stream HBO’s ‘The Defiant Ones’ outside of the US

Yes, excluding the US and Canada: Netflix's announcement made it clear that it's launching the miniseries everywhere else next month. The four-episode series originally aired on HBO last July as an epic chronicle of both men's careers and collaboration amid the rise of gangsta rap in the late 80s, the growth of the music industry in the 90s and its fall to Napster-style internet sharing, and finally, Apple's multibillion-dollar acquisition of Beats by Dre in 2014.

Whether Netflix will acquire the US and Canadian rights is unclear. As of now, The Defiant Ones is still available on HBO GO's browser version in America (though curiously not on mobile). If that's disappointing, at least Netflix's Juventus FC documentary arrives later this week.