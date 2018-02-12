Play 'Overwatch' for free (again) this weekend

HEROES WANTED!



Play Overwatch FREE Feb 16–19 on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.



💻 🎮 https://t.co/Pq264DygsZ pic.twitter.com/dw31d2Z2Do — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) February 12, 2018

In addition to snagging the event's temporarily-available skins, new players can try out the newly-tweaked Capture The Flag the Thailand-inspired map made for the mode. They'll also get to toy with the still-fresh amusement park-themed Blizzard World. Those who are coming back to Overwatch can scan the game's patch notes to skim hero changes (e.g. Junkrat and Mercy both got slight ability nerfs on January 30th).

And finally, as with every free weekend, any skins or other items unlocked will carry over if a new player purchases the game.The gratis play runs from February 16th to 19th.