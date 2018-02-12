Samsung's redesigned emoji are actually recognizable

When you send an emoji to a friend, you want it to convey the same information. For example, if you sent a "rolling eyes" emoji to a buddy using a Samsung phone, they might not pick up what you're laying down. That's because 2017's "rolling eyes" emoji looks more like a happy face with eyebrows and a smirk. Luckily, the new Samsung Experience 9.0 (set to release as part of the Android Oreo update for Galaxy S8 users) has tweaked quite a few emoji, including the eye-rolling one, to bring them all more in line with other platform's representations of the Unicode characters.
As noted on the Emojipedia blog, the Face Screaming in Fear will now look more like the painting by Edvard Munch instead of the weird anime-thing that Samsung had last year. In addition, the dancing woman emoji will look more like a woman doing the tango than a kid stomping in her sneakers. The man dancing emoji also loses the sneaker outfit and gains a purple disco-style jumpsuit. The angry devil, or "imp face" is more similar to what Apple offers, too, changing from a young boy with vampire fangs to a purple frowny-face with horns. Many more of the human-representing icons use a Simpsons-esque yellow skin tone, too, which you can see in Samsung's choice for Emoji 5.0 icons, like Star-Struck face, exploding head face, and woman with headscarf.
Not all new Samsung emoji match up with other platforms, however: the alien monster now looks like a purple squid for some reason. Women and Men with Bunny Ears only show one younger-looking person per gender, instead of two leotard-wearing people like the other platforms (except Facebook, which matches the singular representation). Still, more consistency can only be a good thing for Samsung and other phone owners to communicate just a bit more clearly.