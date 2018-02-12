TNT's NBA VR livestreams begin February 16th

The app puts inside TNT's Studio J, recreated for VR, which will serve as your portal to the NBA programming. You can watch game highlights and recaps along with live NBA games on TNT, provided you've logged in with your cable subscription. You'll get at least four camera angles to explore, as well, letting you choose a court side or bird's eye view of all the action. The NBA All-Star 2018 festivities start on February 16th in Los Angeles, with the actual game streaming live to the NBA on TNT VR app on the 18th. One NBA game per week will be available live in the app after that, beginning with the LA Clippers at Golden State on February 22nd and finishing up April 10th with Boston at Washington. The VR app will also have select NBA on TNT playoff games through the 2018 Western Conference Finals.