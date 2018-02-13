Apple snags drama series based on Kevin Durant’s childhood

So excited to partner with Imagine and Apple on this series...much more to come @richkleiman @thirtyfivemedia https://t.co/ZC21fSkXIe — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) February 13, 2018

Though there's still no word on when we might get to see them, Apple has added a number of shows to its lineup. So far, there's an anthology series called Little America from the writers of The Big Sick, a space drama from Ronald D. Moore (Star Trek, Battlestar Galactica), a sci-fi series from the director of The Hunger Games as well as three shows from Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine production company that will star Kristen Wiig, Octavia Spencer, Jennifer Aniston and Witherspoon herself. There's also a drama from the director of La La Land in the works as well as a documentary series from the producer of Rock of Ages and a Steven Spielberg-produced revival of Amazing Stories.

Thirty Five Media will produce Swagger alongside Brian Grazer and Ron Howard's Imagine Television, the production credits of which include 24, Arrested Development and Friday Night Lights. Reggie Rock Bythewood, co-writer of 2009's Notorious, will write and direct the series. "I am honored to be partnering with Kevin Durant and working again with Reggie on Swagger," Grazer said in a statement. "These are two people who are superstars in their fields, and bring with them an authentic voice to the project. After Friday Night Lights, I had wanted to make another sports themed series for television, and when I met with Kevin, I knew Reggie would be the perfect person to create this world with compelling characters and a story worth telling."