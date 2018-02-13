ARM's latest processors are designed for mobile AI

The software component, ARM NN, serves as a go-between for neural network frameworks like Google's TensorFlow and ARM-based processors.

It's going to be a while before you see this technology in action. ARM isn't offering previews until April, with wider availability in the middle of 2018. And remember, ARM doesn't actually design finished chips. It's up to Qualcomm, Samsung and other companies to translate these formulas into real products. The aim, however, is clear: ARM wants more devices that can handle AI tasks locally, rather than depending on a cloud-based helper like Alexa, Google Assistant or Siri. The company also expects Project Trillium to expand beyond mobile devices to include home theater, smart speakers and other categories where AI might come in handy.