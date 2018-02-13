Chris Rock’s first Netflix special debuts February 14th

Chris Rock signed a deal with Netflix in 2016, agreeing to two comedy specials for a reported sum of $40 million. Well the wait for Rock's comedy special return is finally over as Netflix has announced that the first of those two specials will air on February 14th. Chris Rock: Tamborine is Rock's first special since 2008's Kill the Messenger and Variety reports that it will cover topics that span from relationships to race.
Tomorrow. Tamborine. @netflixisajoke pic.twitter.com/RPVhPv5mmq— Chris Rock (@chrisrock) February 13, 2018
Over the last couple of years, Netflix has snagged quite a few high-profile comedians. Last year, the streaming service aired three Dave Chappelle specials, one from Patton Oswalt and the first of two Jerry Seinfeld specials. Ellen Degeneres also has a Netflix special in the works. In addition to big names, Netflix also got the rights to the Def Comedy Jam 25th anniversary special and will also start airing 15-minute stand-up specials featuring a number of newer names to the comedic scene.
Chris Rock: Tamborine was filmed at the Brooklyn Academy of Music and was directed by Bo Burnham.