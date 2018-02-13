Faraday Future may have received a $1.5 billion lifeline

Accordingly, the company's Hanford, California factory should soon be on track. Work on it is believed to be starting in "30 to 60 days," with production underway by December. The company's second car, the FF81, is now expected to get an unveiling at a showcase in Beijing.

We've asked Faraday Future for comment, although it's no secret that it has been holding a global supplier summit to reassure partners. If there was any time to disclose funding and outline the company's roadmap, it's now. The question is whether or not Faraday can make good on these updated plans, provided they're accurate. They suggest the company is on the mend, but it has a history of making promises it later has to reconsider -- the only firm proof will come when finished cars leave the factory.