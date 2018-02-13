Google is testing its fast-loading AMP tech inside Gmail

The elegantly-named Gmail Developer Preview of AMP for Email is a way for developers to test out new ways to send messages to one another. For instance, because AMP can update dynamically, you don't have to refresh the page waiting for a response to come through. Even better, is rather than having to agree on dates between you and a contractor, you could just share a segment of your Google Calendar to them.

Bringing the internet and interactivity to email means that you'll no longer have to leave Gmail to respond to form queries and RSVPs for event pages. It's still early days, but Google has revealed that Pinterest, Doodle and Booking.com have all started looking into ways of harnessing the new technology. Don't expect to see any of these features pop up tomorrow, but let's hope the system can help us all get closer to inbox zero.