Netflix signs up 'Glee' producer Ryan Murphy

Refusing to slow its pace of dealmaking, Netflix announced tonight that it has a new "multi-year" agreement with producer Ryan Murphy, starting in July. Murphy has produced a string of hit series over the years, including Glee, Nip/Tuck, American Horror Story and Scream Queens. His contract with Fox is about to expire, and according to reports from the New York Times and Deadline, this began a bidding war that put the price of his five-year agreement at as much as $300 million.
Ryan Murphy:
"The history of this moment is not lost on me, I am a gay kid from Indiana who moved to Hollywood in 1989 with $55 dollars in savings in my pocket, so the fact that my dreams have crystallized and come true in such a major way is emotional and overwhelming to me. I am awash in genuine appreciation for Ted Sarandos, Reed Hastings and Cindy Holland at Netflix for believing in me and the future of my company which will continue to champion women, minorities and LGBTQ heroes and heroines, and I am honored and grateful to continue my partnership with my friends and peers at Fox on our existing shows."
Murphy is already working on two shows for Netflix, Ratched and The Politician. As the competition for content and content-makers heats up, this is another important exclusive for Netflix, along with Grey's Anatomy and Scandal creator Shonda Rhimes, Orange is the New Black showrunner Jenji Kohan, and Stranger Things producer Shawn Levy.