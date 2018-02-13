Panasonic's ZS200 compact camera doubles down on zoom

Panasonic says the new lens offers "minimal distortion and flare," but we'll have to see if it's sharper than its predecessor at longer zoom lengths. It also offers a nice 3cm macro capability, all of which should make it a more useful for its intended tourist and casual shooter market. The higher minimum f/stop is unfortunate, but the ZS200 has pretty decent light sensitivity for camera with a 1-inch sensor. In particularly dim situations, you can also use the built-in flash.

The ZS200 has a new 2,330K-dot EVF and updated 4K Photo mode that makes it easier to find interesting shots and do post focus and other effects. It also gains an L.Monochrome mode for more artistic black and white shots. Features carried over from the last model include a 20.1-megapixel sensor and Venus Engine with 0.1-second contrast-detect autofocus, 4K, 30fps video, and wireless transfers via WiFi or Bluetooth 4.2. The Lumix ZS200 will hit stores on March 20th in black or silver for a suggested retail price of $800.