Facebook’s controversial Messenger Kids app arrives on Android

Messenger Kids for Android will be available today through Google Play. Facebook says the app will also have a slew of Valentine's Day-themed masks, stickers and frames for users to play with.

Update: The Campaign for a Commercial-Free Childhood released a statement today about the wider rollout of Messenger Kids. Two weeks ago, it sent a letter to Facebook detailing its concerns with Messenger Kids and requested that the company discontinue the app. The organization said today that it hasn't received a response from Facebook and neither, to its knowledge, have any of its letter's 117 signatories. "It is disturbing that Facebook, in the face of widespread concern, is aggressively marketing Messenger Kids to even more children," CCFC said in a statement. "Facebook's decision to double down on Messenger Kids without consideration for the concerns raised by child development experts reveals that the company is far more interested in increasing its market share than in having a constructive dialogue about what is best for children."