Netflix’s ‘Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt’ returns May 30th

🛑STOP🛑... in the naaaame of Season 4! Part 1 streams May 30th! pic.twitter.com/ey0mHQ5DDM — Kimmy Schmidt (@KimmySchmidt) February 14, 2018

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt was created by Tina Fey and Robert Carlock and its first three seasons have been consistently nominated for Emmy awards. The show itself has been nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series every year while main cast members like Tituss Burgess, Jane Krakowski and Ellie Kemper have garnered Emmy nods as have guest actors Tina Fey and Jon Hamm.

There's no date set yet for the second half of the season. Netflix says it will debut later in 2018.