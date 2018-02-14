The original 'Dead Space' is free... on EA Origin

Dead Space, made by the now defunct Visceral Games, has actually enjoyed a stint On the House before, kicking off the campaign back in 2014. It's arguably one of the better horror games of the last decade, so its revival on the freebie platform is likely a catalyst to get people on board with EA Origin, which isn't hugely revered by the gaming community. In it, you play Isaac Clarke, an engineer trapped in space forced to fight off Necromorphs with improvised weapons made from scavenged mining equipment. This isn't a straightforward shoot-'em-up, either, as overcoming your enemies often means tearing them limb from limb in a pretty grizzly fashion. So now you can satiate your blood lust and get your jump scares without having to pay a penny.