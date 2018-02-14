Tinder opt-in feature would give women control over conversations

Last year, Tinder launched its Gold subscription service, giving users more control over how they sift through their options for a monthly fee. Between it and Tinder Plus, the app now has over 3 million paying subscribers. Ginsberg told MarketWatch that Match Group is working to "curtail bad behavior, any negative behavior or advances, and inappropriate communication" across all of its dating platforms. Tinder introduced features like Feed last year, which aims to give users more info on their matches, and Reactions, which were marketed as a way to empower women. Meanwhile, another Match holding, OKCupid, made the switch from usernames to real names last year, a move aimed at boosting transparency that was met with a hefty amount of backlash and Meetic, one of Match's European dating apps, hands out "gentleman's badges" to men who are deemed respectful.

The new Tinder feature hasn't been given a launch date and the company declined to comment on the news. In response to reports of the upcoming feature, Herd told TechCrunch, "We applaud any company making business decisions that empower women."